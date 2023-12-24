Does Fios go through coax?

Introduction

In the world of internet connectivity, there are various technologies and mediums used to deliver high-speed internet to our homes. One such technology is Fios, which stands for Fiber Optic Service. Fios is known for its lightning-fast speeds and reliability. However, there is a common question that often arises: does Fios go through coax? In this article, we will explore the answer to this question and shed light on the technology behind Fios.

The Technology Behind Fios

Fios is a fiber optic-based internet service provided Verizon. Unlike traditional internet connections that rely on copper cables, Fios utilizes fiber optic cables to transmit data. Fiber optic cables are made up of thin strands of glass or plastic that transmit data using pulses of light. This technology allows for faster and more reliable internet speeds compared to traditional copper-based connections.

Coaxial Cable and Fios

While Fios primarily relies on fiber optic cables, coaxial cables do play a role in the overall setup. Coaxial cables are used to connect the Fios router to the devices in your home, such as your television or computer. These cables are capable of carrying both internet and television signals, making them versatile for multimedia purposes.

FAQ

Q: Can I use my existing coaxial cables with Fios?

A: Yes, you can use your existing coaxial cables with Fios. However, it is important to note that the internet signal itself is delivered through fiber optic cables, not coaxial cables.

Q: Do I need to have coaxial cables in my home for Fios?

A: Yes, you will need to have coaxial cables in your home to connect your Fios router to your devices. These cables are necessary for transmitting the internet and television signals to your devices.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Fios primarily relies on fiber optic cables for delivering high-speed internet, coaxial cables do play a role in connecting your devices to the Fios router. The use of coaxial cables allows for the transmission of internet and television signals to your devices. So, if you’re considering Fios as your internet service provider, rest assured that your existing coaxial cables can be utilized in conjunction with this advanced fiber optic technology.