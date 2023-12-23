ESPN Plus: Your Ultimate Guide to Streaming NBA Games

If you’re an avid basketball fan, you’ve probably wondered whether ESPN Plus, the popular sports streaming service, offers coverage for all NBA games. In this article, we’ll delve into the details and provide you with everything you need to know about streaming NBA games on ESPN Plus.

What is ESPN Plus?

ESPN Plus is a subscription-based streaming service provided ESPN, a leading sports network. It offers a wide range of live sports events, original shows, documentaries, and exclusive content that can be accessed through various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Does ESPN Plus stream all NBA games?

While ESPN Plus provides an extensive selection of sports content, it does not stream all NBA games. The service primarily focuses on broadcasting out-of-market games, meaning it covers games that are not available on your local cable or satellite channels. However, it’s important to note that ESPN Plus does not have the rights to stream nationally televised games or games that are already being broadcasted on ESPN’s main channels.

What NBA games can I watch on ESPN Plus?

ESPN Plus offers a variety of NBA games, including regular-season matchups, preseason games, and select playoff games. Additionally, you can enjoy exclusive coverage of NBA Summer League games, which showcase up-and-coming talent. The service also provides access to NBA-related shows and documentaries, enhancing your overall basketball viewing experience.

How can I access NBA games on ESPN Plus?

To access NBA games on ESPN Plus, you need to subscribe to the service, which costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Once you have a subscription, you can stream NBA games through the ESPN app on your preferred device. It’s worth mentioning that blackout restrictions may apply, preventing you from watching certain games based on your location.

In conclusion, while ESPN Plus does not stream all NBA games, it offers a comprehensive selection of out-of-market matchups, preseason games, select playoff games, and NBA Summer League coverage. By subscribing to ESPN Plus, you can enjoy an enhanced basketball viewing experience and access exclusive NBA content. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to cheer for your favorite teams from the comfort of your own home!