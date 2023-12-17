Does ESPN Plus let you watch all live games?

ESPN Plus: The Ultimate Guide to Watching Live Games

If you’re a sports enthusiast, you’ve probably heard of ESPN Plus, the popular streaming service that offers a wide range of live sports content. But does ESPN Plus really let you watch all live games? Let’s dive into the details and find out.

ESPN Plus, also known as ESPN+, is a subscription-based streaming service provided ESPN, the renowned sports network. It offers a vast selection of live sports events, including games from various leagues and tournaments. However, it’s important to note that ESPN Plus does not provide access to all live games.

What live games can you watch on ESPN Plus?

ESPN Plus covers a broad spectrum of sports, including basketball, football, soccer, baseball, hockey, tennis, and more. Subscribers can enjoy live games from popular leagues such as the NBA, NFL, MLS, NHL, and MLB. Additionally, ESPN Plus offers coverage of college sports, including football and basketball.

What games are not available on ESPN Plus?

While ESPN Plus offers an extensive range of live games, it does not have the rights to broadcast certain events. Major sporting events like the Super Bowl, the Olympics, and the World Cup are typically not available on ESPN Plus. These events are usually broadcasted on traditional television networks or require separate subscriptions to dedicated streaming services.

How can I access ESPN Plus?

To access ESPN Plus, you need to subscribe to the service, which costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Once subscribed, you can watch ESPN Plus content on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Is ESPN Plus worth it?

Whether ESPN Plus is worth it depends on your sports preferences and viewing habits. If you’re a fan of a particular league or enjoy college sports, ESPN Plus can be a great addition to your streaming options. However, if you’re primarily interested in major events or sports not covered ESPN Plus, you may need to explore other streaming services or traditional television options.

In conclusion, while ESPN Plus offers an impressive array of live games, it does not provide access to all sporting events. It’s essential to consider your specific sports interests before subscribing to ensure you can enjoy the games you love.