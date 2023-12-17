ESPN Plus and Hulu: A Winning Combination for Sports and Entertainment Fans

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, ESPN Plus and Hulu have emerged as two popular platforms catering to different entertainment needs. While ESPN Plus focuses on sports content, Hulu offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original programming. Many users wonder if these two services can be bundled together, providing a comprehensive package for both sports enthusiasts and entertainment lovers. Let’s dive into the details and answer the burning question: Does ESPN Plus come with Hulu?

The Answer: Yes, ESPN Plus and Hulu Can Be Bundled Together

ESPN Plus and Hulu are both owned Disney, which means they can be combined into a single subscription package. This bundle, known as the Disney Bundle, includes ESPN Plus, Hulu (with ads), and Disney Plus, offering a diverse range of content for a reasonable price.

FAQ:

Q: What is ESPN Plus?

A: ESPN Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to live sports events, original shows, documentaries, and exclusive coverage of various sports leagues.

Q: What is Hulu?

A: Hulu is a popular streaming service that offers a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content. It includes both current and past seasons of popular TV series, as well as a selection of movies and Hulu Originals.

Q: How much does the Disney Bundle cost?

A: The Disney Bundle, which includes ESPN Plus, Hulu (with ads), and Disney Plus, is priced at $13.99 per month. This represents a significant savings compared to subscribing to each service individually.

Q: Can I upgrade to Hulu (ad-free) with the Disney Bundle?

A: Yes, you can upgrade to Hulu (ad-free) for an additional fee. The Disney Bundle will cover the cost of the basic Hulu subscription with ads, and you can pay the difference to enjoy an ad-free Hulu experience.

In conclusion, if you’re a sports fan who also enjoys a wide variety of entertainment content, bundling ESPN Plus and Hulu through the Disney Bundle is a fantastic option. With access to live sports events, exclusive shows, movies, and a vast library of TV series, this combination offers something for everyone. So why choose between sports and entertainment when you can have both?