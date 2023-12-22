Does ESPN have free UFC fights?

ESPN: Your Gateway to Free UFC Fights

Introduction

For sports enthusiasts and mixed martial arts (MMA) fans, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is a highly anticipated event. However, the question arises: does ESPN, the renowned sports network, offer free UFC fights? Let’s delve into this query and explore the options available to UFC fans.

ESPN and UFC Partnership

ESPN has been a major player in the world of sports broadcasting for decades. In 2019, ESPN and the UFC entered into a groundbreaking partnership, making ESPN the exclusive distributor of UFC events in the United States. This collaboration has brought UFC fights to a wider audience, but it’s important to understand the specifics of what ESPN offers.

ESPN+ Subscription

While ESPN does provide coverage of select UFC events on its main network, the majority of UFC fights are available exclusively on ESPN+. ESPN+ is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of sports content, including live UFC events, original shows, and exclusive access to UFC Fight Nights. To access these features, viewers must subscribe to ESPN+ for a monthly fee.

FAQ

Q: Are all UFC fights available for free on ESPN?

A: No, not all UFC fights are available for free on ESPN. While some events are broadcast on the main ESPN network, the majority of UFC fights require an ESPN+ subscription.

Q: Can I watch UFC fights without an ESPN+ subscription?

A: No, to access the full range of UFC fights, an ESPN+ subscription is required. However, some preliminary fights and highlights may be available on ESPN’s main network.

Q: How much does an ESPN+ subscription cost?

A: An ESPN+ subscription costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. This subscription provides access to a variety of sports content, including UFC fights.

Conclusion

While ESPN does offer coverage of select UFC events on its main network, the majority of UFC fights are available exclusively on ESPN+. To enjoy the full range of UFC action, fans will need to subscribe to ESPN+ for a monthly fee. So, if you’re a die-hard UFC enthusiast, ESPN+ is your gateway to the thrilling world of MMA.