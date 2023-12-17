Does ESPN+ have every NFL game?

ESPN+ Offers Extensive Coverage of NFL Games, but Not Every Single One

In the ever-evolving landscape of sports broadcasting, fans are constantly seeking the most comprehensive coverage of their favorite teams and leagues. With the rise of streaming services, one question that often arises is whether ESPN+ provides access to every NFL game. Let’s delve into the details and clarify what ESPN+ offers in terms of NFL coverage.

What is ESPN+?

ESPN+ is a subscription-based streaming service offered ESPN, a leading sports network. It provides subscribers with access to a wide range of live sports events, original shows, documentaries, and exclusive content.

What NFL games are available on ESPN+?

While ESPN+ does offer a selection of NFL games, it does not provide access to every single game. ESPN+ primarily focuses on broadcasting out-of-market games, meaning games that are not being shown on your local network. These out-of-market games are typically available through ESPN+ on Sunday afternoons.

What are out-of-market games?

Out-of-market games refer to NFL matchups that are not being broadcasted on your local television network. For example, if you live in New York and want to watch a game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, which is not being shown on your local channels, ESPN+ may have it available for streaming.

What about local and primetime games?

Local and primetime games, such as Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football, are not available on ESPN+. These games are typically broadcasted on national networks like NBC, ESPN, and FOX.

Can I watch NFL RedZone on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, NFL RedZone is not included in the ESPN+ subscription. NFL RedZone is a separate channel that provides live coverage of all the touchdowns and exciting moments from every Sunday afternoon game.

While ESPN+ offers a solid selection of NFL games, it is important to note that it does not provide access to every single game. For fans looking to catch their local team or primetime matchups, traditional television networks remain the go-to option. However, for those seeking out-of-market games and additional sports content, ESPN+ can be a valuable addition to their streaming lineup.