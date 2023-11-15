Does Elon Musk Have Kids?

[City, State] – Elon Musk, the renowned entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is a household name in the world of technology and innovation. With his groundbreaking ventures and ambitious goals, many people wonder about his personal life, including whether he has children. In this article, we will explore the question: Does Elon Musk have kids?

The Musk Family

Elon Musk is a father to a total of seven children. He had his first son, Nevada Alexander Musk, with his first wife, Justine Musk. Tragically, Nevada passed away at the tender age of ten weeks due to sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Elon and Justine also have twins, Griffin and Xavier, and triplets, Damian, Saxon, and Kai.

After his divorce from Justine, Elon Musk married British actress Talulah Riley. However, their marriage ended in divorce as well. Despite their separation, the couple remarried and subsequently divorced again.

Elon Musk’s most recent child, X AE A-Xii Musk, was born in May 2020. The child’s unique name sparked curiosity and confusion among many, with Musk later explaining that the name represents “X” for “the unknown variable,” “AE” as a reference to artificial intelligence, and “A-Xii” as a nod to the couple’s favorite aircraft, the Archangel XII.

In conclusion, Elon Musk is a father to seven children, each with their own unique story. While he is widely recognized for his groundbreaking achievements in the tech industry, his role as a father is an important aspect of his life.