Does Ellie get Joel killed?

Did Ellie’s Actions Lead to Joel’s Death?

In a shocking turn of events, the highly anticipated video game sequel, “The Last of Us Part II,” has left fans questioning whether the beloved character Ellie is responsible for the death of her father figure, Joel. As players delve into the emotionally charged narrative, they are left grappling with the consequences of Ellie’s choices and the impact they have on the fate of those around her.

The game, developed Naughty Dog, picks up several years after the events of the first installment. Ellie, now a young adult, embarks on a quest for revenge against a group known as the WLF, who brutally murdered her love interest, Dina. Joel, who saved Ellie’s life in the first game, becomes entangled in her journey, ultimately leading to his tragic demise.

Critics argue that Ellie’s relentless pursuit of vengeance sets off a chain of events that ultimately leads to Joel’s death. Her actions, driven grief and anger, draw the attention of the WLF and their leader, Abby. As Ellie’s quest unfolds, she inadvertently exposes Joel’s true identity, making him a target for Abby’s wrath.

However, it is important to note that Ellie’s actions alone do not solely determine Joel’s fate. The complex web of relationships and circumstances within the game’s world also play a significant role. Joel’s past actions, the choices made other characters, and the unpredictable nature of the post-apocalyptic setting all contribute to the tragic outcome.

FAQ:

Q: What is the WLF?

A: The WLF, or Washington Liberation Front, is a faction within the game’s world that opposes the oppressive regime known as the Seraphites. They are a well-organized group with a strong presence in the game’s setting.

Q: Who is Abby?

A: Abby is a central character in “The Last of Us Part II.” She is a member of the WLF and seeks revenge against Joel for his actions in the first game.

Q: Are Ellie’s actions justified?

A: The game explores the moral complexities of Ellie’s choices and leaves it up to the player to decide whether her actions are justified. It raises questions about the consequences of revenge and the toll it takes on individuals and their relationships.

In conclusion, while Ellie’s actions undeniably contribute to the events leading to Joel’s death, it is essential to consider the broader context of the game’s narrative. “The Last of Us Part II” challenges players to grapple with the consequences of their choices and the intricate web of cause and effect within its post-apocalyptic world.