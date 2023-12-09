Does Ellie End Up Hating Joel?

Introduction

In the critically acclaimed video game “The Last of Us,” players are introduced to the complex relationship between Ellie and Joel. As the story unfolds, their bond becomes the driving force behind the narrative. However, as the sequel, “The Last of Us Part II,” was released, fans were left wondering if Ellie’s feelings towards Joel had changed. Did she end up hating him? Let’s delve into this question and explore the dynamics of their relationship.

The Journey of Ellie and Joel

Throughout the first game, Ellie and Joel’s relationship evolves from a reluctant partnership to a deep emotional connection. Joel becomes a father figure to Ellie, and their bond is tested through various trials and tribulations. However, in “The Last of Us Part II,” their relationship takes a darker turn following a significant event that deeply impacts Ellie.

The Complexity of Emotions

While Ellie’s feelings towards Joel do change, it is essential to understand the complexity of her emotions. Rather than a simple hatred, Ellie experiences a mix of anger, betrayal, and grief. Her emotions are a result of the choices Joel made and the consequences they brought upon their lives. It is a testament to the game’s storytelling that it portrays the depth of human emotions in such a nuanced manner.

FAQ

Q: Why does Ellie’s feelings towards Joel change?

A: Ellie’s feelings change due to a significant event that occurs in “The Last of Us Part II.” This event alters her perception of Joel and leads to a complex mix of emotions.

Q: Does Ellie completely hate Joel?

A: While Ellie’s feelings towards Joel do change, it is not a simple case of hatred. She experiences a range of emotions, including anger, betrayal, and grief.

Q: Can their relationship be repaired?

A: The game explores the possibility of repairing their relationship, highlighting the complexities of forgiveness and redemption. However, the ultimate outcome is left to the interpretation of the player.

Conclusion

In “The Last of Us Part II,” Ellie’s feelings towards Joel undergo a significant transformation. While she does not end up hating him outright, her emotions become more complex and layered. The game delves into the intricacies of their relationship, showcasing the depth of human emotions and the consequences of past actions. As players navigate through the game, they are left to ponder the future of Ellie and Joel’s bond, ultimately shaping their own interpretation of their relationship.