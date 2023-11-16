Does Ed Sheeran Have An Opening Act?

In the world of music, it is not uncommon for popular artists to have opening acts before they take the stage. These opening acts serve as a way to warm up the crowd and set the tone for the main event. One artist who has captured the hearts of millions around the globe is Ed Sheeran. With his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, fans eagerly await his performances. But the question remains, does Ed Sheeran have an opening act?

FAQ:

Q: What is an opening act?

An opening act is a performer or group that performs before the main artist takes the stage. They are often lesser-known artists who are given the opportunity to showcase their talent to a larger audience.

Q: Why do artists have opening acts?

Opening acts serve multiple purposes. They help to build anticipation for the main artist, warm up the crowd, and provide exposure for up-and-coming talent.

Q: Who typically chooses the opening act?

The decision of selecting an opening act is usually made the main artist or their management team. They may choose an act that aligns with their musical style or someone they believe their fans will enjoy.

While Ed Sheeran is known for his incredible solo performances, he has been known to have opening acts during his tours. These opening acts have varied throughout his career, ranging from emerging artists to more established acts. The choice of opening act often depends on the specific tour and location.

For example, during his “Divide” tour, Ed Sheeran had a rotating lineup of opening acts. Artists such as James Blunt, Anne-Marie, and Lauv had the opportunity to perform in front of thousands of fans before Ed Sheeran took the stage. This not only provided exposure for these artists but also added an extra layer of excitement for concertgoers.

In conclusion, yes, Ed Sheeran does have opening acts during his tours. These opening acts not only help to set the stage for his performances but also give talented artists a chance to shine. So, if you’re lucky enough to attend an Ed Sheeran concert, make sure to arrive early and catch the opening act – you never know, you might just discover your new favorite artist.