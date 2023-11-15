Does Ed Sheeran Have A Girlfriend?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one question that often arises is whether or not a famous artist is in a romantic relationship. Ed Sheeran, the British singer-songwriter known for his heartfelt ballads and catchy tunes, is no exception. Fans and tabloids alike have been curious about the status of Sheeran’s love life. So, does Ed Sheeran have a girlfriend?

As of the latest reports, Ed Sheeran is happily married to his long-time girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2019, surrounded close friends and family. Seaborn, a childhood friend of Sheeran’s, is a talented hockey player and has been a source of inspiration for many of his romantic songs.

Since their marriage, Sheeran and Seaborn have kept their relationship relatively low-key, avoiding the spotlight as much as possible. They have managed to maintain a sense of privacy, which is quite rare in the world of showbiz. However, Sheeran occasionally shares glimpses of their life together on social media, giving fans a small peek into their happy and loving relationship.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Ed Sheeran’s girlfriend?

A: Ed Sheeran’s girlfriend is Cherry Seaborn. They got married in 2019.

Q: How did Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn meet?

A: Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have known each other since childhood. They attended the same school in Suffolk, England.

Q: Are Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn still together?

A: Yes, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn are still together. They are happily married.

Q: Do Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have children?

A: As of now, there have been no reports of Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn having children.

In conclusion, Ed Sheeran is happily married to his childhood sweetheart, Cherry Seaborn. Despite his fame and success, Sheeran has managed to keep his relationship relatively private. Fans continue to support and admire the talented musician, both for his incredible music and his loving partnership with Seaborn.