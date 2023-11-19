Does Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Own A Football Team?

In recent years, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has become a household name, not only for his successful career in the entertainment industry but also for his passion for sports. As a former professional wrestler and now a prominent actor, many fans have wondered if Johnson has extended his love for sports owning a football team. Let’s dive into the facts and find out the truth.

The Facts:

As of now, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson does not own a football team. While he has expressed his love for the sport and has even played college football himself, he has not taken the leap into team ownership. However, this does not mean that he has ruled out the possibility in the future. Johnson has always been open about his interest in sports and his desire to be involved in the industry beyond his acting career.

FAQ:

Q: Has Dwayne Johnson ever expressed interest in owning a football team?

A: Yes, Johnson has publicly stated his interest in owning a football team. He has mentioned that it would be a dream come true for him to be involved in the sport at an ownership level.

Q: Which football team does Dwayne Johnson support?

A: Johnson has been a long-time fan of the Miami Hurricanes, a college football team. He has often shown his support for them on social media and has even attended their games.

Q: Are there any rumors about Johnson potentially owning a football team?

A: While there have been no concrete rumors about Johnson purchasing a football team, his passion for the sport has sparked speculation among fans and media outlets.

While Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may not currently own a football team, his love for the sport and his desire to be involved in the industry make it an exciting possibility for the future. As fans eagerly await any news regarding his potential ownership, Johnson continues to inspire and entertain audiences both on and off the field.