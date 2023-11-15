Does Drake Have A Son?

In a surprising turn of events, rumors have been swirling around the internet regarding Canadian rapper Drake and the existence of a secret love child. Speculation began to mount after rapper Pusha T released a diss track titled “The Story of Adidon,” in which he claimed that Drake had fathered a child with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux. Since then, fans and critics alike have been eagerly seeking answers to the burning question: does Drake have a son?

The Allegations:

Pusha T’s diss track alleged that Drake had been hiding his son from the public eye, and that he was neglecting his parental responsibilities. The song also included references to alleged child support payments and secret trips to see his son. These claims sent shockwaves through the music industry and left fans wondering if there was any truth to the allegations.

Drake’s Response:

In response to the allegations, Drake released a statement confirming that he does indeed have a son named Adonis. He admitted that he had been keeping his son’s existence private to protect him from the media frenzy that often surrounds celebrities. Drake also addressed the claims made in Pusha T’s diss track, stating that he has been financially supporting his son and maintaining a healthy co-parenting relationship with Brussaux.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Sophie Brussaux?

A: Sophie Brussaux is a former adult film star and artist from France. She gained media attention after her alleged relationship with Drake and the birth of their son.

Q: How old is Drake’s son?

A: Adonis, Drake’s son, was born on October 11, 2017, making him currently three years old.

Q: Why did Drake keep his son a secret?

A: Drake explained that he wanted to shield his son from the public eye and media scrutiny that often comes with being a celebrity. He wanted to provide a normal upbringing for his child away from the spotlight.

In conclusion, the rumors have been confirmed: Drake does have a son named Adonis. While the news may have come as a surprise to many, Drake has chosen to keep his son’s existence private until now. As fans continue to process this revelation, it remains to be seen how this new chapter in Drake’s life will influence his music and public image.