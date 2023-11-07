Does Disney have a senior price?

Orlando, FL – As one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida attracts visitors of all ages. However, many seniors wonder if there is a discounted price available for them. We reached out to Disney representatives to get the answers.

According to Disney officials, there is indeed a senior price available for admission to the theme parks. Guests aged 65 and older can take advantage of discounted tickets, allowing them to enjoy the magic of Disney at a reduced cost. This special pricing is available for both single-day and multi-day tickets.

FAQ:

Q: How much is the senior discount?

A: The exact amount of the discount varies depending on the type of ticket and the time of year. It is recommended to check the official Walt Disney World website or contact Disney directly for the most up-to-date pricing information.

Q: Are there any restrictions on the senior tickets?

A: The senior discount is available for all types of tickets, including park hopper and water park options. However, it is important to note that the discount is not applicable to special events or separately ticketed experiences.

Q: How can seniors purchase the discounted tickets?

A: Seniors can purchase the discounted tickets online through the official Walt Disney World website, over the phone, or in person at the ticket booths located at the theme parks.

Q: Can seniors use the FastPass+ system?

A: Yes, seniors can take advantage of the FastPass+ system, which allows guests to reserve access to select attractions, entertainment, and character meet and greets in advance.

So, if you’re a senior planning a trip to Walt Disney World, rest assured that there is a discounted price available for you. Take advantage of the special pricing and immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Disney. Remember to check the official website or contact Disney directly for the most accurate and up-to-date information on senior ticket prices.