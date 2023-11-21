Does CU Boulder sell beer at football games?

BOULDER, CO – As the fall season approaches, many students and football enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the start of the University of Colorado Boulder’s football season. One question that often arises is whether or not beer is sold at the football games. We reached out to university officials to get the facts straight.

According to CU Boulder officials, beer is indeed sold at football games. The university has implemented a beer sales program in recent years, allowing fans of legal drinking age to enjoy a cold beverage while cheering on their favorite team. This initiative was introduced as a way to enhance the overall game-day experience and provide an additional revenue stream for the university.

FAQ:

Q: What are the requirements to purchase beer at CU Boulder football games?

A: To purchase beer at the games, you must be of legal drinking age, which is 21 years old in the state of Colorado. Valid identification, such as a driver’s license or passport, will be required to verify age.

Q: Where can I buy beer at the stadium?

A: Beer is available for purchase at designated concession stands throughout the stadium. These stands are strategically placed to ensure easy access for fans.

Q: What types of beer are available?

A: The university offers a variety of beer options, including both domestic and craft beers. The specific selection may vary from game to game, but there is typically a wide range of choices to suit different preferences.

Q: Are there any restrictions on beer consumption?

A: Yes, there are restrictions in place to ensure responsible alcohol consumption. Fans are limited to purchasing a maximum of two beers per transaction, and sales are cut off at the end of the third quarter.

Q: Can I bring my own alcohol to the games?

A: No, outside alcohol is strictly prohibited at CU Boulder football games. The university’s beer sales program is designed to provide a controlled and regulated environment for alcohol consumption.

In conclusion, CU Boulder does sell beer at football games, providing an opportunity for legal drinking-age fans to enjoy a cold beverage while supporting their team. The university has implemented measures to ensure responsible alcohol consumption and enhance the overall game-day experience. So, grab your ID and get ready to cheer on the Buffaloes with a refreshing drink in hand!