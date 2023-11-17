Does Cristiano Ronaldo Have A Son?

In the world of football, Cristiano Ronaldo is a name that needs no introduction. The Portuguese superstar has achieved incredible success throughout his career, breaking numerous records and winning multiple accolades. However, amidst all the fame and glory, there has been speculation and curiosity surrounding one particular aspect of Ronaldo’s personal life – does he have a son?

The answer is yes, Cristiano Ronaldo does have a son. His name is Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., and he was born on June 17, 2010. Ronaldo has always been private about his personal life, but he confirmed the news of his son’s birth in July 2010, shortly after Portugal’s exit from the World Cup that year.

Ronaldo has full custody of his son, and he has chosen to keep the identity of the mother confidential. He has stated that he will be the sole guardian and will raise his son with love and care. Ronaldo’s dedication to his son is evident in the numerous heartwarming moments they have shared together, both on and off the field.

FAQ:

Q: How old is Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.?

A: Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. was born on June 17, 2010, which makes him currently 11 years old.

Q: Does Cristiano Ronaldo have any other children?

A: Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo has three other children. In addition to Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., he has twins, Eva and Mateo, born via surrogacy in June 2017, and a daughter named Alana Martina, born to his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in November 2017.

Q: Does Cristiano Ronaldo’s son play football?

A: Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has shown a keen interest in football and has been seen playing alongside his father in various charity matches and training sessions. It remains to be seen if he will follow in his father’s footsteps and pursue a professional career in the sport.

In conclusion, Cristiano Ronaldo does indeed have a son named Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Despite keeping the identity of the mother private, Ronaldo has embraced fatherhood and is actively involved in raising his children. His love and dedication to his family are evident, both on and off the pitch, making him not only a football icon but also a loving father.