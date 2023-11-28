Does Cody Rhodes Like Seth Rollins?

In the world of professional wrestling, rivalries and alliances are constantly shifting. Fans are always curious about the relationships between their favorite wrestlers, both inside and outside the ring. One question that has been on the minds of many is whether Cody Rhodes likes Seth Rollins. Let’s delve into this intriguing topic and explore the dynamics between these two talented athletes.

The Background:

Cody Rhodes, son of the legendary Dusty Rhodes, is a highly respected wrestler known for his time in WWE and his current role as the Executive Vice President of All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Seth Rollins, on the other hand, has made a name for himself in WWE as a former world champion and one of the company’s top stars.

The Rivalry:

In the past, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have had their fair share of on-screen clashes. These encounters have fueled speculation about their real-life relationship. However, it is important to note that professional wrestling is scripted, and rivalries are often part of the show. While their characters may have been at odds, it does not necessarily reflect their personal feelings towards each other.

The Truth:

Despite their on-screen rivalry, there is no concrete evidence to suggest that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins have any personal animosity towards each other. In fact, both wrestlers have spoken highly of each other in interviews and have shown mutual respect for their talents. It is not uncommon for wrestlers to separate their on-screen personas from their real-life relationships.

FAQ:

Q: What does “on-screen” mean?

A: “On-screen” refers to the events and storylines that take place within the context of a wrestling show or program. It includes the scripted rivalries, alliances, and interactions between wrestlers.

Q: What is a scripted rivalry?

A: A scripted rivalry is a storyline created the wrestling promotion to generate interest and excitement among fans. The wrestlers involved in the rivalry follow a predetermined script and perform their roles accordingly.

In conclusion, while Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins may have had their differences on-screen, there is no evidence to suggest any personal animosity between them. Like many professional wrestlers, they understand the nature of their industry and are able to separate their characters from their real-life relationships. As fans, it is important to appreciate the talent and dedication these athletes bring to the ring, regardless of their on-screen rivalries.