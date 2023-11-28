Breaking News: Cody Rhodes Reveals Exciting News About His Family

In a recent interview, professional wrestler Cody Rhodes made a surprising announcement that has left fans buzzing with excitement. The former WWE star and current AEW wrestler revealed that he and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, are expecting their first child together. This news has sparked a wave of congratulations and well wishes from fans and fellow wrestlers alike.

FAQ:

Q: Does Cody Rhodes have kids?

A: No, Cody Rhodes does not have any children at the moment. However, he and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, have recently announced that they are expecting their first child.

Q: Who is Cody Rhodes?

A: Cody Rhodes, whose real name is Cody Garrett Runnels, is a professional wrestler and actor. He is the son of the legendary wrestler Dusty Rhodes and the half-brother of fellow wrestler Dustin Rhodes, also known as Goldust. Cody Rhodes has competed in various wrestling promotions, including WWE and AEW.

Q: What is AEW?

A: AEW, short for All Elite Wrestling, is a professional wrestling promotion founded in 2019. It has quickly gained popularity as an alternative to WWE, featuring a roster of talented wrestlers and a fresh approach to storytelling in the world of professional wrestling.

The news of Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes expecting their first child has brought joy to their fans, who have been eagerly following their journey both inside and outside the wrestling ring. Cody Rhodes, known for his charisma and in-ring skills, has become a fan favorite over the years, and this announcement only adds to his growing legacy.

As the wrestling community celebrates this exciting news, Cody Rhodes continues to make waves in the industry. With his recent success in AEW and now the anticipation of becoming a father, it seems that the future is looking bright for this talented wrestler.

In conclusion, Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi Rhodes, are expecting their first child, bringing a new chapter of joy and happiness into their lives. Fans can’t wait to see this wrestling superstar embrace fatherhood while continuing to entertain audiences around the world with his incredible talent in the ring.