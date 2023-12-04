Does Citizen have a free version?

Citizen, the popular safety app that provides real-time crime and safety alerts, has become a go-to resource for many individuals seeking to stay informed about incidents in their communities. However, with the app’s growing popularity, questions have arisen about whether or not there is a free version available for users. In this article, we will explore the different versions of Citizen and shed light on the availability of a free option.

What is Citizen?

Citizen is a mobile application that uses location-based technology to provide users with real-time information about incidents such as crimes, accidents, and other safety-related events in their vicinity. The app aims to empower individuals keeping them informed and allowing them to make informed decisions about their safety.

The Premium Version

Citizen offers a premium version of its app, called Citizen Protect, which provides additional features and benefits. With Citizen Protect, users gain access to features such as live video streaming, unlimited incident reports, and a 24/7 safety agent hotline. This premium version requires a monthly or annual subscription fee.

The Free Version

While Citizen does offer a premium version, it also provides a free version of the app. The free version allows users to receive real-time incident alerts, view incident details, and participate in the app’s safety community. However, certain features available in the premium version, such as live video streaming and unlimited incident reports, are not included in the free version.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Citizen does offer a free version of its app, allowing users to access real-time incident alerts and engage with the safety community. However, for those seeking additional features and benefits, the premium version, Citizen Protect, is available for a subscription fee. Whether you choose the free version or opt for the premium version, Citizen remains a valuable tool for staying informed about safety concerns in your area.

FAQ

1. Can I use Citizen for free?

Yes, Citizen offers a free version of its app that provides real-time incident alerts and access to the safety community.

2. What additional features are available in the premium version?

The premium version, Citizen Protect, offers features such as live video streaming, unlimited incident reports, and a 24/7 safety agent hotline.

3. How much does the premium version cost?

The cost of the premium version varies depending on the subscription plan chosen, with options for monthly or annual payments.