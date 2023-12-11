Does Cillian Murphy wear a wig in Peaky Blinders?

Is Cillian Murphy Sporting a Wig in Peaky Blinders?

Introduction

Peaky Blinders, the hit British television series set in post-World War I Birmingham, has captivated audiences worldwide with its gripping storyline and stellar performances. One actor who has garnered significant attention for his portrayal of the enigmatic Thomas Shelby is Cillian Murphy. However, fans have often wondered if Murphy’s iconic hairstyle in the show is his own or if he dons a wig. Let’s delve into this burning question and separate fact from fiction.

The Mystery Unveiled

Contrary to popular belief, Cillian Murphy does indeed wear a wig in Peaky Blinders. The actor, known for his chameleon-like ability to transform into various characters, dons a hairpiece to achieve Thomas Shelby’s signature undercut hairstyle. The decision to use a wig was made early on in the show’s production to maintain consistency and ensure that the character’s look remained intact throughout the series.

Why the Wig?

The choice to employ a wig for Cillian Murphy’s character was primarily driven practical reasons. The undercut style, popularized in the 1920s, requires a specific length and shape that may not always align with an actor’s natural hair growth. By using a wig, the production team can easily maintain the desired look without relying on Murphy’s hair growth or resorting to extensive styling techniques.

FAQ

Q: Is Cillian Murphy the only actor wearing a wig in Peaky Blinders?

A: No, several other actors in the show also wear wigs to achieve their characters’ hairstyles, including Helen McCrory (Polly Gray) and Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby).

Q: How is the wig made to look so realistic?

A: The wigs used in Peaky Blinders are meticulously crafted skilled hair and makeup artists. They are made from real human hair and are custom-designed to match the actor’s natural hairline and color, ensuring a seamless and authentic appearance.

Q: Does Cillian Murphy wear the wig throughout the entire series?

A: Yes, Cillian Murphy wears the wig consistently throughout all five seasons of Peaky Blinders, maintaining Thomas Shelby’s iconic hairstyle.

Conclusion

While Cillian Murphy’s portrayal of Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders is undeniably captivating, it is important to acknowledge the role that the wig plays in creating the character’s distinctive look. The use of a wig allows for consistency and ensures that the iconic hairstyle remains intact throughout the series. So, the next time you watch Peaky Blinders, you can appreciate the artistry behind Cillian Murphy’s transformation into the formidable Thomas Shelby, wig and all.