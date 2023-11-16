Does Chris Hemsworth Have A Daughter?

In the world of Hollywood, celebrities often capture our attention with their glamorous lifestyles and high-profile relationships. One such celebrity who has been in the spotlight for years is the Australian actor, Chris Hemsworth. Known for his roles in blockbuster films like Thor and The Avengers, Hemsworth has amassed a massive fan following worldwide. However, when it comes to his personal life, many fans are curious to know if the actor has a daughter. Let’s delve into the details.

The Hemsworth Family

Chris Hemsworth is indeed a proud father to three children, one of whom is a daughter. He shares his beautiful family with his wife, Spanish actress Elsa Pataky. The couple tied the knot in 2010 and have since welcomed three children into their lives.

Introducing India Rose Hemsworth

The couple’s first child, born on May 11, 2012, is a daughter named India Rose Hemsworth. The name India was chosen as a tribute to the country where Hemsworth and Pataky spent a significant amount of time during their courtship. India Rose is now a lovely young girl who often accompanies her famous parents to various events and red carpet appearances.

FAQ

Q: How many children does Chris Hemsworth have?

A: Chris Hemsworth has three children.

Q: What is the name of Chris Hemsworth’s daughter?

A: Chris Hemsworth’s daughter is named India Rose Hemsworth.

Q: When was India Rose Hemsworth born?

A: India Rose Hemsworth was born on May 11, 2012.

In conclusion, Chris Hemsworth, the talented Australian actor, is indeed a doting father to a beautiful daughter named India Rose Hemsworth. While he may be best known for his on-screen superhero persona, off-screen, Hemsworth cherishes his role as a loving father and husband. As his career continues to soar, fans can expect to see more glimpses of his adorable family in the years to come.