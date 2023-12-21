Does CBS have a subscription service?

CBS, one of the leading television networks in the United States, has long been a go-to source for quality programming. With a wide range of popular shows and live sports events, many viewers have wondered if CBS offers a subscription service to enhance their entertainment experience. In this article, we will explore the answer to this question and provide some additional information about CBS’s offerings.

What is CBS?

CBS, which stands for Columbia Broadcasting System, is a major American television network. It has been in operation since 1927 and has produced numerous iconic shows and series over the years. From news and sports to dramas and comedies, CBS has a diverse lineup that caters to a wide range of viewers.

Does CBS have a subscription service?

Yes, CBS does offer a subscription service called CBS All Access. This streaming platform allows subscribers to access a vast library of CBS shows, both current and past seasons, as well as exclusive original content. With CBS All Access, viewers can watch their favorite CBS programs anytime, anywhere, on various devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

What does CBS All Access offer?

CBS All Access provides subscribers with on-demand access to thousands of episodes from current and classic CBS shows. This includes popular series like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Survivor.” Additionally, CBS All Access offers exclusive original programming, such as “Star Trek: Discovery” and “The Good Fight,” which are only available on the streaming service.

How much does CBS All Access cost?

CBS All Access offers two subscription plans: a Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 per month and a Commercial Free plan for $9.99 per month. The Limited Commercials plan includes occasional advertisements during on-demand content, while the Commercial Free plan provides an ad-free viewing experience.

In conclusion, CBS does indeed have a subscription service called CBS All Access. This streaming platform offers a wide range of CBS shows, both past and present, as well as exclusive original content. With affordable subscription plans, viewers can enjoy their favorite CBS programs on-demand, making CBS All Access a valuable addition to any entertainment lineup.