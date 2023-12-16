Does CBS have a free streaming channel?

In the ever-evolving landscape of streaming services, CBS has emerged as a major player with its own platform, CBS All Access. However, many people wonder if CBS also offers a free streaming channel. Let’s delve into this question and explore what options CBS provides for streaming its content.

What is CBS All Access?

CBS All Access is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of content from the CBS network. It includes current and past seasons of popular CBS shows, exclusive original series, live sports events, and even access to local CBS stations in certain areas. With a monthly fee, subscribers can enjoy ad-supported or ad-free streaming, depending on their preference.

Is there a free streaming channel?

While CBS All Access is a paid service, CBS does offer a free streaming channel called CBSN. CBSN is a 24/7 news channel that provides live news coverage, original reporting, and analysis. It covers a wide range of topics, including politics, business, entertainment, and more. CBSN is available for free on various platforms, including the CBS News website, mobile apps, and select streaming devices.

What can I watch on CBSN?

CBSN offers a diverse range of programming, including live news broadcasts, breaking news coverage, documentaries, and special reports. It features content from CBS News correspondents around the world, ensuring comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage. Whether you’re interested in the latest headlines, in-depth analysis, or feature stories, CBSN has you covered.

Conclusion

While CBS All Access requires a subscription fee, CBSN provides a free streaming channel for news enthusiasts. Whether you’re looking for the latest news updates or want to binge-watch your favorite CBS shows, CBS offers a range of options to cater to different preferences and budgets.

FAQ

Q: How much does CBS All Access cost?

A: CBS All Access offers two subscription plans: one with limited commercials for $5.99 per month and another commercial-free plan for $9.99 per month.

Q: Can I watch live sports on CBS All Access?

A: Yes, CBS All Access provides live sports coverage, including NFL games, college football, basketball, and more. However, availability may vary depending on your location.

Q: Can I watch CBSN on my smart TV?

A: Yes, CBSN is available on various streaming devices, including smart TVs, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and more. You can also access CBSN through the CBS News website and mobile apps.