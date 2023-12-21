Does CBS app work anymore?

Is the CBS App Still Functional? A Closer Look at its Current State

In the ever-evolving landscape of streaming services, it’s not uncommon for apps to undergo changes or even become obsolete. One such app that has garnered attention recently is the CBS app. With users questioning its functionality, we delve into the current state of the CBS app and whether it still works as intended.

What is the CBS app?

The CBS app is a streaming platform that allows users to access a wide range of CBS network content, including popular TV shows, news broadcasts, and live sports events. It provides on-demand access to a vast library of CBS programming, making it a go-to choice for fans of the network.

Is the CBS app still functional?

Yes, the CBS app is still functional. However, like any app, it may encounter occasional glitches or technical issues that can affect its performance. It’s important to keep the app updated to ensure optimal functionality and to check for any reported issues or updates from the app developers.

FAQ:

Q: Why is the CBS app not working on my device?

A: There could be several reasons why the CBS app is not working on your device. It could be due to an outdated app version, insufficient storage space, or compatibility issues with your device’s operating system. Try updating the app, clearing cache and data, or reinstalling it to resolve the problem.

Q: Can I watch live TV on the CBS app?

A: Yes, the CBS app allows users to stream live TV, including local CBS affiliate channels, in select markets. However, availability may vary depending on your location and the licensing agreements CBS has with local affiliates.

Q: Is the CBS app free to use?

A: The CBS app offers a mix of free and premium content. While some shows and episodes are available to watch for free, others may require a CBS All Access subscription or a cable/satellite provider login for full access.

In conclusion, the CBS app is still functional, providing users with access to a wide range of CBS network content. However, occasional technical issues may arise, so it’s important to keep the app updated and stay informed about any reported problems or updates from the developers.