Rinsing Canned Tuna: The Surprising Secret to Lower Sodium Content

While canned tuna is widely enjoyed athletes and gym-goers for its high protein content, its sodium levels can be a concern. Fortunately, a simple trick can help reduce the sodium content of canned tuna 80%, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association.

In order to lower the sodium levels in canned tuna, all you need to do is rinse it under cold running water for three minutes or longer. This process can be done transferring the fish to a fine-mesh strainer or colander and rinsing it while swirling with a spoon. By doing so, you can significantly reduce its sodium content and make it a healthier option for your diet.

It’s important to note that this rinsing technique can not only be applied to canned tuna but also to other canned products like beans and veggies. Rinsing these canned items can help reduce their sodium content, which is particularly beneficial for people with high blood pressure or heart disease.

However, there is a downside to rinsing canned tuna. The calcium content may be reduced half. But don’t worry, as there are plenty of other foods you can consume to boost your calcium intake. Greek yogurt, cow’s milk, soy milk, black beans, and almonds are all excellent sources of calcium.

If rinsing canned tuna isn’t a viable option for you, another alternative is low-sodium canned tuna. This variety has little or no salt added and offers around 65 milligrams of sodium per drained can, which is approximately 10% less sodium compared to regular canned tuna. It’s a more convenient choice that still allows you to enjoy the benefits of canned tuna without worrying about excessive sodium intake.

For those who prefer a fresher option, raw tuna is a great alternative. With just 33 milligrams of sodium per serving, raw tuna is lower in sodium compared to its canned counterpart. While it may be slightly more expensive, raw tuna can be cooked in advance and frozen for up to three months, making it a delicious and convenient choice for a workday lunch.

In conclusion, implementing simple techniques such as rinsing canned tuna or opting for low-sodium varieties, you have the power to significantly reduce your sodium intake without sacrificing the nutritional benefits of this popular snack.