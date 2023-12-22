Rinsing Canned Tuna: An Easy Trick to Reduce Sodium Content

Summary: Canned tuna is a popular choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts due to its protein content. However, it is also high in sodium, which can be a concern for those watching their salt intake. Luckily, there is a simple trick to reduce the sodium content of canned tuna up to 80% – rinsing it with water.

When it comes to canned tuna, both water-packed and oil-packed varieties are high in sodium, with some cans containing over 700 milligrams. This may not seem like much, but sodium can add up quickly when combined with other everyday foods. To lower the sodium content, researchers suggest rinsing canned tuna in a fine-mesh strainer or colander for at least three minutes before eating. This process can remove up to 80% of the sodium, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association.

To rinse canned tuna, simply open the can and transfer the fish to a strainer placed over the sink or a bowl if packed in oil. Press gently with a spoon to remove excess liquid, and then rinse the tuna under cold running water while swirling it around with a spoon. Afterward, press out any remaining water and transfer the tuna to a plate.

It’s important to note that while rinsing canned tuna reduces sodium, it may also decrease the calcium content half. However, tuna isn’t particularly high in calcium, and there are plenty of other foods that can provide this mineral. Greek yogurt, cow’s milk, soy milk, black beans, and almonds are all excellent alternatives to boost your calcium intake.

If rinsing canned tuna isn’t feasible, another option is low-sodium canned tuna, which has minimal or no added salt. This variety contains around 65 milligrams of sodium per can, making it a better choice for individuals who prioritize convenience. Alternatively, raw tuna can be purchased and prepared ahead of time, providing a low-sodium and flavorful option similar to steak.

In conclusion, if you’re concerned about the sodium content in canned tuna, rinsing it with water is a simple and effective method to reduce it. Alternatively, low-sodium canned tuna or raw tuna can be considered as alternatives. Remember to prioritize your health and make informed choices when it comes to your dietary preferences.