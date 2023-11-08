Does BYU allow tattoos?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU), a private university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), has long been known for its strict honor code. This code outlines the expectations and standards for behavior that students must adhere to while attending the university. One question that often arises is whether or not BYU allows tattoos.

According to the official BYU Honor Code, students are expected to “follow the teachings of the LDS Church” and maintain a clean and well-groomed appearance. While the honor code does not explicitly mention tattoos, it is generally understood that visible tattoos are not in line with the university’s standards.

BYU’s stance on tattoos is rooted in the teachings of the LDS Church, which discourages its members from getting tattoos. The church’s official handbook states that tattoos are “discouraged” and that individuals who have them should not be called to serve in certain leadership positions within the church.

FAQ:

Q: Can students with tattoos attend BYU?

A: Yes, students with tattoos can attend BYU. However, they are expected to cover their tattoos while on campus and adhere to the university’s honor code.

Q: What happens if a student violates the honor code having visible tattoos?

A: If a student violates the honor code having visible tattoos, they may be subject to disciplinary action, which could include probation, suspension, or even expulsion from the university.

Q: Are there any exceptions to the tattoo policy?

A: BYU does make exceptions for medical or cosmetic tattoos that are necessary for health reasons. However, these exceptions must be approved the university.

While BYU does not explicitly ban students with tattoos from attending the university, it is clear that visible tattoos are not in line with the university’s standards. Students who choose to attend BYU are expected to adhere to the honor code, which includes maintaining a clean and well-groomed appearance. As such, it is advisable for students with visible tattoos to consider covering them while on campus to avoid potential disciplinary action.

In conclusion, BYU does not allow visible tattoos as they are not in line with the university’s honor code and the teachings of the LDS Church. Students who choose to attend BYU are expected to adhere to these standards and maintain a clean and well-groomed appearance.