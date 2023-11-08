Does BYU Allow Man Buns?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU), a private university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is known for its strict dress and grooming standards. One question that often arises among students and prospective attendees is whether or not BYU allows man buns, a popular hairstyle among men in recent years.

BYU’s Dress and Grooming Standards:

BYU’s dress and grooming standards are designed to reflect the values and principles of the university and its affiliation with the LDS Church. These standards apply to all students, faculty, and staff members on campus.

Man Buns Defined:

A man bun is a hairstyle in which a man’s hair is pulled back and secured in a bun at the back or top of the head. It gained popularity in the early 2010s and has since become a trendy choice for men with longer hair.

BYU’s Stance on Man Buns:

According to BYU’s official dress and grooming standards, men are expected to have clean, well-groomed hair that is “neatly combed or arranged.” While the guidelines do not explicitly mention man buns, the general interpretation is that this hairstyle does not align with the university’s standards.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Can male students at BYU have long hair?

A: Yes, male students at BYU are allowed to have long hair as long as it is clean, well-groomed, and neatly arranged.

Q: Are there any specific hairstyles that are prohibited at BYU?

A: BYU’s dress and grooming standards do not provide an exhaustive list of prohibited hairstyles. However, extreme hairstyles, including but not limited to mohawks, mullets, and man buns, are generally discouraged.

Q: What happens if a student violates BYU’s dress and grooming standards?

A: Students who violate BYU’s dress and grooming standards may face disciplinary action, which can range from a warning or probation to suspension or expulsion, depending on the severity and frequency of the violation.

While BYU does not explicitly ban man buns, the general interpretation of the university’s dress and grooming standards suggests that this hairstyle is not in line with their expectations. It is always advisable for students and prospective attendees to familiarize themselves with the university’s guidelines to ensure compliance and avoid any potential disciplinary consequences.