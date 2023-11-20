Does Brazil say soccer?

In the world of sports, few debates are as heated as the one surrounding the terminology used to refer to the beautiful game. While most English-speaking countries call it “soccer,” the majority of the world refers to it as “football.” However, there is one notable exception to this rule: Brazil.

Why does Brazil call it soccer?

Contrary to what many might assume, Brazilians do not actually call the sport “soccer.” In Brazil, the game is universally known as “futebol,” which is the Portuguese word for football. So, why the confusion? The answer lies in the historical influence of the English language on Brazilian culture.

The English influence on Brazilian football

During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Brazil experienced a significant influx of British immigrants. These immigrants brought with them their love for football, which they referred to as “soccer.” As a result, the term “soccer” became somewhat ingrained in the Brazilian football lexicon, particularly among the upper classes and English-speaking communities.

Why is “futebol” the preferred term?

Despite the historical presence of the term “soccer” in Brazil, the vast majority of Brazilians use the word “futebol” to refer to the sport. This preference can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, “futebol” is the Portuguese translation of football, which aligns with the language spoken in Brazil. Additionally, the term “futebol” carries a strong cultural significance and is deeply rooted in Brazilian identity.

Conclusion

While Brazil has been influenced the English language in many aspects of its culture, the country has maintained its own unique terminology for the sport. Brazilians overwhelmingly refer to it as “futebol,” emphasizing their deep passion and connection to the game. So, the next time you find yourself in Brazil, remember to use the term “futebol” to truly immerse yourself in the country’s football culture.

FAQ

What is soccer?

Soccer, also known as football in most parts of the world, is a team sport played between two teams of eleven players each. The objective is to score goals kicking a ball into the opposing team’s net.

Why do English-speaking countries call it soccer?

The term “soccer” originated in England in the 19th century as a colloquial abbreviation of “association football.” Over time, it became the preferred term in countries like the United States, Canada, and Australia to differentiate it from other forms of football, such as American football or rugby.

Is soccer popular in Brazil?

Absolutely! Soccer is the most popular sport in Brazil, often referred to as the country’s national obsession. Brazilians have a rich history of success in the sport, with their national team winning the FIFA World Cup a record five times.