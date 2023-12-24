Does BET have a streaming service?

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become the go-to platform for entertainment consumption. With the convenience of on-demand content and the ability to watch your favorite shows and movies anytime, anywhere, it’s no wonder that streaming services have gained immense popularity. But what about BET, the leading network for African American entertainment? Does BET have a streaming service to cater to its vast audience? Let’s find out.

What is BET?

BET, short for Black Entertainment Television, is a cable and satellite television channel that focuses on African American culture and entertainment. It offers a wide range of programming, including movies, music, news, and original shows, making it a go-to destination for African American viewers.

Introducing BET+

To keep up with the changing landscape of media consumption, BET launched its own streaming service called BET+. Launched in September 2019, BET+ is a subscription-based streaming platform that offers a vast library of content from BET and other ViacomCBS networks. It aims to provide a diverse range of programming, including movies, TV shows, and exclusive originals, catering specifically to the African American audience.

What does BET+ offer?

BET+ offers a wide variety of content, including popular shows like “The Game,” “Being Mary Jane,” and “Tyler Perry’s Sistas.” It also features movies, documentaries, and stand-up comedy specials. In addition to the existing BET content, BET+ provides exclusive original programming, giving subscribers access to new and unique shows.

How can I access BET+?

To access BET+, you can download the BET+ app on your mobile device or stream it on your computer. The service is available on various platforms, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku. Subscribers can enjoy unlimited streaming of BET+ content for a monthly subscription fee.

In conclusion, yes, BET does have a streaming service called BET+. With its vast library of content and exclusive originals, BET+ aims to cater to the African American audience’s entertainment needs. So, if you’re a fan of BET’s programming, you can now enjoy it anytime, anywhere with BET+.