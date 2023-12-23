Does BET have a streaming app?

In today’s digital age, streaming apps have become a popular way for people to access their favorite TV shows, movies, and even live events. With the rise of streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, it’s no wonder that many television networks are also jumping on the bandwagon. One such network is BET, the Black Entertainment Television network, which has been a staple in African-American culture for decades. But does BET have its own streaming app?

The answer is yes! BET does indeed have its own streaming app, aptly named BET+. Launched in September 2019, BET+ offers a wide range of content catering specifically to the African-American community. From original series and movies to classic BET shows and specials, the app aims to provide a comprehensive streaming experience for its users.

With BET+ on your device, you can enjoy popular shows like “The Game,” “Being Mary Jane,” and “Tyler Perry’s Sistas.” The app also features exclusive content, including stand-up comedy specials and documentaries that delve into various aspects of African-American culture. BET+ is available on various platforms, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.

FAQ:

Q: Is BET+ a free app?

A: No, BET+ is a subscription-based streaming service. Users need to pay a monthly fee to access its content.

Q: Can I watch live TV on BET+?

A: No, BET+ does not offer live TV streaming. It focuses on providing on-demand content.

Q: Can I download shows and movies on BET+?

A: Yes, BET+ allows users to download content for offline viewing. This feature comes in handy when you’re on the go or have limited internet access.

In conclusion, if you’re a fan of BET and want to access its content anytime, anywhere, BET+ is the streaming app for you. With its diverse range of shows, movies, and exclusive content, BET+ aims to cater to the African-American community’s entertainment needs. So, grab your device, download the app, and immerse yourself in the world of BET.