Does BET come with YouTube tv?

Does YouTube TV Include BET?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service that offers live TV channels, has become a go-to choice for cord-cutters seeking an alternative to traditional cable or satellite subscriptions. With its extensive channel lineup, YouTube TV provides access to a wide range of networks, including sports, news, entertainment, and more. However, one question that often arises is whether YouTube TV includes BET, the leading African-American-focused television network. Let’s delve into the details and find out.

What is BET?

BET, short for Black Entertainment Television, is a prominent American cable and satellite television channel. Launched in 1980, BET has been a pioneer in showcasing African-American culture, music, news, and entertainment. The network offers a diverse range of programming, including original series, movies, documentaries, and award shows.

Does YouTube TV offer BET?

Yes, YouTube TV does include BET in its channel lineup. Subscribers to YouTube TV can enjoy access to BET’s programming, allowing them to stay up-to-date with the latest shows, movies, and events that cater to the African-American community.

What other channels are available on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV offers a comprehensive selection of channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox. Additionally, subscribers can access popular cable networks such as ESPN, CNN, TNT, TBS, HGTV, and many more. The service also provides access to local channels based on the user’s location.

How much does YouTube TV cost?

As of the time of writing, YouTube TV costs $64.99 per month. This subscription fee grants access to over 85 channels, including BET, as well as unlimited cloud DVR storage and the ability to stream on multiple devices simultaneously.

In conclusion, YouTube TV does indeed include BET in its channel lineup. Subscribers can enjoy the diverse range of programming that BET offers, making YouTube TV a great choice for those seeking access to African-American-focused content. With its competitive pricing and extensive channel selection, YouTube TV continues to be a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a comprehensive live TV streaming experience.