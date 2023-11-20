Does AT&T get HBO Max for free?

In a recent announcement, AT&T revealed that its customers will now have access to HBO Max at no additional cost. This exciting development comes as a result of AT&T’s ongoing efforts to enhance its offerings and provide added value to its subscribers. HBO Max, the highly anticipated streaming service from WarnerMedia, offers a vast library of premium content, including popular TV shows, movies, and exclusive original programming.

What does this mean for AT&T customers?

AT&T customers who already subscribe to HBO through AT&T TV, DIRECTV, or AT&T Internet will automatically receive HBO Max at no extra charge. This means that they can enjoy all the benefits of HBO Max, including its extensive content library, without having to pay anything extra. It’s a fantastic perk for AT&T customers, as they can now access a wide range of entertainment options without breaking the bank.

How can AT&T customers access HBO Max?

AT&T customers who are eligible for HBO Max can access the streaming service through various platforms. They can simply download the HBO Max app on their smartphones, tablets, or smart TVs and log in using their AT&T credentials. Alternatively, they can visit the HBO Max website and sign in using their AT&T account details. This flexibility allows AT&T customers to enjoy HBO Max on their preferred devices, whether at home or on the go.

What about customers who don’t have an AT&T subscription?

For customers who are not currently subscribed to AT&T services, HBO Max is still available as a standalone subscription. They can sign up directly through the HBO Max website or app and enjoy all the content it has to offer for a monthly fee. While AT&T customers receive HBO Max for free, non-AT&T customers can still access the service subscribing independently.

In conclusion, AT&T’s decision to offer HBO Max for free to its customers is a significant move that adds tremendous value to their existing subscriptions. With a vast library of content and exclusive programming, HBO Max is set to become a go-to streaming service for many AT&T customers. Whether you’re an existing AT&T subscriber or considering joining the network, the inclusion of HBO Max is undoubtedly a compelling reason to choose AT&T as your service provider.