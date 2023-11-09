Does Ariana Grande like Selena Gomez?

In the world of pop music, fans are always curious about the relationships between their favorite artists. One question that often arises is whether Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez, two of the biggest names in the industry, have a friendly bond or not. Let’s delve into this topic and explore the dynamics between these talented singers.

What is the background of Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez?

Ariana Grande, known for her powerful vocals and catchy tunes, rose to fame with her debut album “Yours Truly” in 2013. Since then, she has become a global sensation, consistently topping charts and winning numerous awards. On the other hand, Selena Gomez, who started her career as an actress, transitioned into music and has achieved great success with hits like “Come & Get It” and “Bad Liar.”

Have Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez collaborated?

While Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez have not collaborated on a song together, they have shown support for each other’s work in the past. In 2018, Ariana publicly praised Selena’s song “Back to You” on social media, expressing her love for the track. This gesture sparked excitement among fans, who hoped for a potential collaboration in the future.

Do Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez have a friendship?

Although there is no concrete evidence of a close friendship between Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez, they have been spotted together at various industry events. In 2016, they were photographed hugging and chatting at the American Music Awards, indicating a cordial relationship between the two.

What do the artists say about each other?

Both Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez have spoken positively about each other in interviews. Ariana has praised Selena’s talent and called her “one of the strongest, most beautiful souls” she knows. Selena, in turn, has expressed admiration for Ariana’s vocal abilities and described her as “one of the most incredible vocalists.”

While it is unclear whether Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez are close friends, their public support and kind words suggest a mutual respect and admiration. Fans can continue to enjoy the music of these talented artists, regardless of the nature of their relationship.