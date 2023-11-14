Does Ariana Grande Have A Sister?

In the world of pop music, Ariana Grande has become a household name. With her powerful vocals, catchy tunes, and charismatic personality, she has captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. But amidst all the fame and success, many people wonder if Ariana Grande has a sister. Let’s delve into this question and find out the truth.

The answer is yes, Ariana Grande does have a sister. Her name is Frankie Grande, and she is also involved in the entertainment industry. Frankie is an actor, singer, and producer, known for his appearances on reality TV shows such as “Big Brother” and his work on Broadway. Despite their different career paths, the siblings share a close bond and often support each other’s endeavors.

FAQ:

Q: How old is Ariana Grande’s sister?

A: Frankie Grande was born on January 24, 1983, making him eight years older than Ariana, who was born on June 26, 1993.

Q: Are Ariana and Frankie Grande close?

A: Yes, Ariana and Frankie have a strong sibling bond. They often express their love and support for each other through social media posts and public appearances.

Q: Does Frankie Grande have a successful career?

A: Frankie Grande has had a successful career in the entertainment industry. He has appeared in various TV shows, performed on Broadway, and released his own music.

Q: Do Ariana and Frankie collaborate on any projects?

A: While Ariana and Frankie have not collaborated on any major projects, they have occasionally appeared together on stage or in interviews, showcasing their sibling connection.

In conclusion, Ariana Grande does indeed have a sister named Frankie Grande. Despite their different paths in the entertainment industry, the siblings share a close bond and support each other’s endeavors. Frankie has carved out his own successful career, and while they may not collaborate frequently, their love for each other is evident.