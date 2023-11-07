Does Apple TV subscription include all movies?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Apple TV has emerged as a popular choice for many entertainment enthusiasts. With its sleek interface and a vast library of movies and TV shows, it has become a go-to platform for those seeking quality content. However, a common question that arises among potential subscribers is whether the Apple TV subscription includes access to all movies. Let’s delve into this query and shed some light on the matter.

What is Apple TV?

Apple TV is a digital media player and streaming service developed Apple Inc. It allows users to access a wide range of movies, TV shows, and other multimedia content through their television sets.

Understanding Apple TV subscription

Apple TV offers a subscription service called Apple TV+, which provides access to a selection of original movies and TV shows produced Apple. This subscription is separate from the Apple TV app, which allows users to rent or purchase movies and TV shows from various sources, including the iTunes Store.

Does Apple TV subscription include all movies?

No, the Apple TV subscription does not include access to all movies. While Apple TV+ offers a growing collection of original content, it does not provide access to the extensive libraries of other streaming services or movie studios. However, users can still rent or purchase additional movies and TV shows through the Apple TV app.

FAQ:

1. What is the difference between Apple TV and Apple TV+?

Apple TV refers to the digital media player and streaming service, while Apple TV+ is a subscription service that offers original content produced Apple.

2. Can I watch movies and TV shows without an Apple TV subscription?

Yes, you can still access movies and TV shows through the Apple TV app without an Apple TV+ subscription. However, some content may require a separate rental or purchase.

3. Are all movies available for rent or purchase on Apple TV?

While Apple TV offers a wide selection of movies and TV shows for rent or purchase, not all titles may be available due to licensing agreements with movie studios and content providers.

In conclusion, while Apple TV provides a diverse range of movies and TV shows, the Apple TV subscription, specifically Apple TV+, does not include access to all movies. However, users can still enjoy a vast array of content through the Apple TV app, including rentals and purchases from various sources.