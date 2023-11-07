Does Apple TV have Paramount plus?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, it can be challenging to keep track of which platforms offer which content. One question that often arises is whether Apple TV includes Paramount Plus, the popular streaming service that offers a vast library of movies and TV shows. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is Apple TV?

Apple TV is a digital media player and microconsole developed Apple Inc. It allows users to stream various content, including movies, TV shows, and music, directly to their television screens. Apple TV also offers access to popular streaming services, making it a convenient all-in-one entertainment hub.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus, formerly known as CBS All Access, is a subscription-based streaming service owned ViacomCBS. It provides subscribers with a wide range of content, including original series, live sports, news, and a vast library of movies and TV shows from various networks, including CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Comedy Central.

Does Apple TV include Paramount Plus?

Yes, Apple TV does include Paramount Plus. Users can download the Paramount Plus app from the App Store and access the service directly on their Apple TV devices. This integration allows Apple TV users to enjoy all the content available on Paramount Plus without the need for additional devices or subscriptions.

FAQ:

1. Can I access Paramount Plus on older Apple TV models?

Yes, Paramount Plus is compatible with older Apple TV models, including the Apple TV HD (4th generation) and Apple TV 4K (5th generation). However, it’s always recommended to check the system requirements and compatibility before downloading the app.

2. Do I need a separate subscription for Paramount Plus on Apple TV?

Yes, to access Paramount Plus on Apple TV, you will need a separate subscription to the streaming service. Apple TV only provides the platform to access the app; the subscription itself must be purchased directly from Paramount Plus.

3. Can I use my Apple TV remote to navigate Paramount Plus?

Yes, the Apple TV remote can be used to navigate and control the Paramount Plus app. The remote’s touchpad and buttons allow users to browse through the content, select shows or movies, and control playback.

In conclusion, Apple TV does indeed include Paramount Plus, allowing users to enjoy the vast array of content offered the streaming service directly on their Apple TV devices. With this integration, Apple TV continues to solidify its position as a comprehensive entertainment platform, providing users with easy access to a wide range of streaming services.