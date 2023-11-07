Does Apple TV have NFL games?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, sports fans are constantly seeking ways to catch their favorite games without the need for a cable subscription. With the rise of Apple TV, many are wondering if this popular streaming device offers access to NFL games. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

The NFL on Apple TV

Unfortunately, as of now, Apple TV does not have a dedicated app or service that allows users to stream live NFL games. While Apple TV offers a wide range of entertainment options, including movies, TV shows, and various apps, it does not provide direct access to NFL games.

Alternative Options

However, this doesn’t mean that Apple TV users are completely out of luck when it comes to watching NFL games. There are alternative options available to stream NFL games on Apple TV. One such option is subscribing to a streaming service that offers NFL coverage, such as ESPN+, CBS All Access, or NBC Sports. These services often have their own dedicated apps that can be downloaded and accessed through Apple TV.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I watch NFL games on Apple TV for free?

A: No, Apple TV does not offer free access to live NFL games. You will need to subscribe to a streaming service that provides NFL coverage.

Q: Can I watch NFL games on Apple TV with an antenna?

A: No, Apple TV does not have a built-in tuner to receive over-the-air signals. You will need to rely on streaming services or other devices to watch NFL games.

Q: Are there any plans for Apple TV to offer NFL games in the future?

A: While there have been no official announcements, it is always possible that Apple TV may strike a deal with the NFL in the future to provide access to live games. However, as of now, there is no indication of such plans.

In conclusion, while Apple TV does not currently offer direct access to NFL games, there are alternative options available through streaming services. As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, it’s always worth keeping an eye out for any potential developments that may bring NFL games to Apple TV in the future.