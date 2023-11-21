Does Apple TV cost money to download?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Apple TV has emerged as a popular choice for many users. With its sleek interface, vast library of content, and seamless integration with other Apple devices, it’s no wonder that people are curious about the cost associated with downloading Apple TV. So, let’s dive into the details and answer the burning question: does Apple TV cost money to download?

The Cost of Downloading Apple TV

The good news is that downloading the Apple TV app itself is absolutely free. Whether you’re using an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or even a compatible smart TV, you can easily find and download the Apple TV app from the respective app store without spending a dime. This means you can access the app’s features, explore its content, and even watch a selection of free movies and TV shows without any upfront cost.

Apple TV+ Subscription

While the Apple TV app itself is free, accessing the full range of content on Apple TV requires a subscription to Apple TV+. Apple TV+ is a premium streaming service that offers a wide variety of original shows, movies, documentaries, and more. To enjoy this exclusive content, users need to subscribe to Apple TV+ for a monthly fee.

FAQ

Q: Can I use the Apple TV app without a subscription?

A: Yes, you can use the Apple TV app without a subscription. The app provides access to free content, including a selection of movies and TV shows.

Q: How much does an Apple TV+ subscription cost?

A: An Apple TV+ subscription costs $4.99 per month. However, Apple also offers a one-year free subscription to customers who purchase a new Apple device.

Q: Can I share my Apple TV+ subscription with family members?

A: Yes, Apple allows you to share your Apple TV+ subscription with up to six family members through the Family Sharing feature.

In conclusion, while downloading the Apple TV app itself is free, accessing the full range of content on Apple TV requires a subscription to Apple TV+. So, if you’re looking to enjoy the exclusive shows and movies offered Apple TV, a monthly subscription fee is necessary.