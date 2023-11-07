Does Apple TV automatically renew after free trial?

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Apple TV has emerged as a popular choice for entertainment enthusiasts. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, it’s no wonder that many people are eager to try out this platform. However, one question that often arises is whether Apple TV automatically renews after the free trial period ends. Let’s delve into this topic and find out the answer.

The Free Trial Period

When you sign up for Apple TV, you are typically offered a free trial period, which allows you to explore the platform and its offerings without any charges. This trial period usually lasts for seven days, giving you ample time to decide whether Apple TV is the right fit for your streaming needs.

Automatic Renewal

After the free trial period ends, Apple TV does not automatically renew your subscription. Unlike some other streaming services, Apple TV requires you to manually subscribe and provide payment information if you wish to continue using the service beyond the trial period. This means that you have full control over whether or not you want to continue your subscription.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I cancel my Apple TV subscription during the free trial period?

A: Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time during the trial period without incurring any charges.

Q: What happens if I don’t cancel my subscription after the free trial ends?

A: If you don’t cancel your subscription, you will be charged the monthly or annual fee, depending on the plan you choose.

Q: Can I change my subscription plan after the free trial?

A: Yes, you can switch between different subscription plans at any time, even after the free trial period ends.

In conclusion, Apple TV does not automatically renew after the free trial period. You have the freedom to decide whether you want to continue your subscription or not. So, go ahead and enjoy your trial period, and if you find Apple TV to be the streaming service of your dreams, you can easily subscribe and continue your entertainment journey.