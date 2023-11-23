Does Apple make iPhone slower?

In recent years, there have been numerous claims and conspiracy theories circulating on the internet suggesting that Apple intentionally slows down older iPhone models with software updates. These allegations have sparked widespread debate among iPhone users and tech enthusiasts alike. So, is there any truth to these claims, or are they simply baseless rumors?

The Background:

The controversy began in 2017 when some iPhone users noticed a significant decrease in performance after updating their devices to the latest iOS version. This led to speculation that Apple was deliberately slowing down older iPhones to encourage users to upgrade to newer models. The theory gained traction when a Reddit user shared benchmark test results showing a decrease in performance on older iPhones.

The Explanation:

Apple responded to the allegations explaining that they introduced a feature in iOS updates to manage the performance of older iPhone batteries. As lithium-ion batteries age, they may not be able to deliver the required power for peak performance, which can result in unexpected shutdowns. To prevent this, Apple implemented a power management system that dynamically adjusts the iPhone’s performance to prevent these shutdowns.

The Facts:

Apple’s claim was supported a study conducted John Poole, the founder of Geekbench. The study revealed that older iPhones with degraded batteries experienced performance throttling, which resulted in slower speeds. However, it is important to note that this power management feature was not exclusive to Apple, as other smartphone manufacturers also implemented similar measures.

The FAQ:

Q: Does Apple intentionally slow down older iPhones?

A: Apple does not intentionally slow down older iPhones. The performance slowdown is a result of the power management feature implemented to prevent unexpected shutdowns.

Q: Can I disable the power management feature?

A: Yes, Apple introduced an option in iOS 11.3 that allows users to disable the power management feature. However, it is recommended to keep it enabled to prevent unexpected shutdowns.

Q: Should I upgrade my iPhone to avoid performance slowdown?

A: Upgrading to a newer iPhone model is not necessary to address performance slowdown. Simply replacing the battery of an older iPhone can restore its original performance.

In conclusion, the notion that Apple intentionally slows down older iPhones is a misconception. The performance slowdown is a result of a power management feature implemented to ensure the stability of older iPhone models with degraded batteries. Apple’s transparency in addressing this issue and providing users with the option to disable the feature demonstrates their commitment to customer satisfaction.