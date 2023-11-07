Does Apple give 3 months free?

In a recent announcement, Apple has unveiled an exciting new offer for its customers. Starting from today, Apple is providing a three-month free trial for selected services. This move aims to entice more users to experience the wide range of services offered the tech giant.

The three-month free trial is available for various Apple services, including Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and Apple News+. This means that users can now enjoy unlimited access to millions of songs, games, movies, TV shows, and news articles without any cost for the initial three months.

This offer comes as part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance customer satisfaction and attract new users to its ecosystem. By providing a generous trial period, Apple hopes to showcase the value and quality of its services, ultimately encouraging users to become long-term subscribers.

FAQ:

1. Which services are eligible for the three-month free trial?

The three-month free trial is available for Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and Apple News+.

2. Can existing subscribers avail of this offer?

No, this offer is exclusively for new users who have not previously subscribed to the eligible services.

3. Will I be charged after the three-month trial period ends?

Yes, once the trial period concludes, you will be automatically charged the regular subscription fee for the service(s) you have chosen to continue using.

4. Can I cancel my subscription before the trial period ends?

Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time during the trial period to avoid being charged.

5. Is this offer available worldwide?

Yes, Apple’s three-month free trial offer is available to customers worldwide.

This exciting offer from Apple provides an excellent opportunity for users to explore and enjoy a wide range of services without any financial commitment for the initial three months. Whether you’re a music lover, gamer, TV enthusiast, or news junkie, Apple’s free trial offer is definitely worth considering. So why not take advantage of this opportunity and immerse yourself in the world of Apple’s premium services today?