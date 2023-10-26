Survey Shows TikTok Influences Gen Z Career Decisions

A recent survey conducted ResumeBuilder.com has revealed that a significant number of Gen Z individuals, those aged 21 to 26, have made important career decisions based on advice received from TikTok. The study, which included 1,000 full-time workers aged 21 to 40, shows that approximately one-third of Gen Zers have sought career advice on the popular social media platform.

Interestingly, the survey also found that half of Gen Zers and millennials, those aged 27 to 40, are turning to TikTok for career guidance. This makes them more likely to receive advice from the app compared to other generations. Surprisingly, only 14% of respondents stated that they never consult TikTok for career advice.

The impact of TikTok advice on Gen Zers is quite significant, with 88% of respondents reporting that these decisions have had a positive effect on their lives. Trust in the advice received is also relatively high, particularly among the Gen Z group. One-third of respondents express explicit trust in the career advice obtained from TikTok, a sentiment not shared as strongly older individuals.

Additionally, the survey uncovered that a small percentage of respondents, 11%, have even paid TikTok creators for career-related services. Of those who utilized these paid services, a majority of 61% claimed that they found them to be extremely useful.

These findings highlight the influence of social media platforms in shaping the career decisions of younger generations. TikTok has emerged as a source of valuable advice for a significant portion of Gen Z and millennials, with many finding it to be a positive and beneficial resource.

