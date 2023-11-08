Does anyone live in the Hocus Pocus house?

Salem, Massachusetts, is known for its rich history, witch trials, and charming New England architecture. But there’s one house that stands out among the rest – the iconic “Hocus Pocus” house. Made famous the 1993 cult classic film of the same name, this enchanting Victorian-style house has captured the hearts of many movie lovers. But the burning question remains: does anyone actually live in the Hocus Pocus house?

The Hocus Pocus house, located at 4 Ocean Avenue, has become a popular tourist attraction over the years. Its distinctive exterior, with its turret and wrap-around porch, draws fans from all over the world who want to catch a glimpse of the Sanderson sisters’ abode. However, despite its fame, the house is privately owned and not open to the public.

FAQ:

Q: Can I visit the Hocus Pocus house?

A: Unfortunately, the Hocus Pocus house is privately owned and not open to the public. However, you can still admire its beauty from the street.

Q: Who owns the Hocus Pocus house?

A: The current owners of the Hocus Pocus house prefer to remain anonymous. They have chosen to keep their privacy and not disclose their identity to the public.

Q: Was the Hocus Pocus house built specifically for the movie?

A: No, the Hocus Pocus house was not built for the movie. It is a real historical house that was chosen as a filming location due to its unique and captivating appearance.

While the Hocus Pocus house may not be inhabited witches or magical beings, it continues to cast its spell on fans of the film. Its picturesque charm and connection to the beloved movie make it a must-see for any Hocus Pocus enthusiast. So, next time you find yourself in Salem, don’t forget to take a stroll down Ocean Avenue and admire the enchanting beauty of the Hocus Pocus house from afar.