Does Angelina Jolie Have Siblings?

Angelina Jolie, the renowned Hollywood actress and humanitarian, is widely known for her successful career and philanthropic efforts. However, many people are curious about her personal life, including whether she has any siblings. Let’s delve into the details and shed light on this topic.

Siblings of Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie does indeed have siblings. She was born on June 4, 1975, in Los Angeles, California, to actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand. Jolie’s parents divorced when she was just a toddler, and she grew up alongside her older brother, James Haven Voight.

About James Haven Voight

James Haven Voight, born on May 11, 1973, is an American actor and producer. While he may not be as well-known as his sister, he has appeared in several films, including “Original Sin” and “Monster’s Ball.” James has also worked behind the scenes as a producer on projects such as “Trudell” and “Gia,” in which Angelina Jolie starred.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie does have a sibling, her older brother James Haven Voight. Although he may not be as famous as his sister, James has made his mark in the entertainment industry as an actor and producer. The bond between Angelina Jolie and James Haven Voight remains strong, evident through their public appearances and support for one another.