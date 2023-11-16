Does Angelina Jolie Have Any Biological Children?

In the realm of Hollywood, Angelina Jolie is a name that needs no introduction. Known for her exceptional acting skills and humanitarian efforts, Jolie has captivated audiences worldwide. However, when it comes to her personal life, one question that often arises is whether she has any biological children. Let’s delve into the details.

Biological Children:

Yes, Angelina Jolie does have biological children. She has three biological children, namely Shiloh Nouvel, Knox Léon, and Vivienne Marcheline. Shiloh Nouvel was born in 2006, while Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline were born in 2008. These three children are the result of Jolie’s relationship with her former husband, Brad Pitt.

Adopted Children:

In addition to her biological children, Jolie has also adopted three children. Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, and Zahara Marley are the adopted children who have become an integral part of Jolie’s family. Maddox Chivan was adopted from Cambodia in 2002, Pax Thien from Vietnam in 2007, and Zahara Marley from Ethiopia in 2005.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. How many children does Angelina Jolie have in total?

Angelina Jolie has a total of six children, three of whom are biological and three who were adopted.

2. Are all of Angelina Jolie’s children adopted?

No, Angelina Jolie has both biological and adopted children. She has three biological children and three adopted children.

3. Who is the father of Angelina Jolie’s biological children?

Brad Pitt is the father of Angelina Jolie’s three biological children.

4. How old are Angelina Jolie’s children?

As of 2021, Shiloh Nouvel is 15 years old, Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline are 13 years old, Maddox Chivan is 20 years old, Pax Thien is 17 years old, and Zahara Marley is 16 years old.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie has both biological and adopted children. Her six children, Shiloh Nouvel, Knox Léon, Vivienne Marcheline, Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, and Zahara Marley, form a loving and diverse family. Jolie’s commitment to both her acting career and her role as a mother is truly commendable.