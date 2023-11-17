Does Angelina Jolie Have An Oscar?

In the realm of Hollywood, the Academy Awards, commonly known as the Oscars, are the pinnacle of recognition for actors and filmmakers. Winning an Oscar is a prestigious achievement that solidifies an artist’s talent and contribution to the film industry. Angelina Jolie, a prominent actress and humanitarian, has captivated audiences with her performances for decades. But does she have an Oscar to her name?

The answer is a resounding yes. Angelina Jolie has indeed won an Academy Award. In 2000, she took home the coveted golden statuette for Best Supporting Actress in the film “Girl, Interrupted.” Jolie portrayed the character of Lisa Rowe, a rebellious and charismatic patient in a mental institution. Her powerful performance captivated audiences and critics alike, earning her the recognition she deserved.

Since her Oscar win, Jolie has continued to showcase her versatility as an actress in a wide range of roles. From action-packed blockbusters like “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” to emotionally charged dramas like “Changeling,” she has consistently delivered compelling performances that resonate with audiences worldwide.

FAQ:

Q: What is an Oscar?

A: The Oscar is an annual award presented the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to honor outstanding achievements in the film industry. It is widely regarded as the most prestigious award in the field.

Q: How many Oscars has Angelina Jolie won?

A: Angelina Jolie has won one Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in the film “Girl, Interrupted” in 2000.

Q: Has Angelina Jolie been nominated for any other Oscars?

A: Yes, Angelina Jolie has been nominated for two additional Academy Awards. She received nominations for Best Actress for her roles in “Changeling” (2008) and “A Mighty Heart” (2007).

Q: What other accolades has Angelina Jolie received?

A: In addition to her Oscar win, Jolie has been honored with numerous awards throughout her career, including three Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

In conclusion, Angelina Jolie’s talent and dedication to her craft have been recognized the film industry’s highest honor. Her Oscar win for “Girl, Interrupted” solidifies her status as a remarkable actress and serves as a testament to her exceptional abilities on the silver screen.