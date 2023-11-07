Does Amazon Prime TV cost extra?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Amazon Prime TV has become a popular choice for many viewers. With its vast library of movies and TV shows, it offers a wide range of entertainment options. However, one question that often arises is whether Amazon Prime TV comes with an additional cost. Let’s delve into this topic and find out the answer.

What is Amazon Prime TV?

Amazon Prime TV, also known as Amazon Prime Video, is a streaming service offered Amazon. It provides access to a vast collection of movies, TV shows, and original content. With a subscription to Amazon Prime, users can enjoy unlimited streaming of these titles on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

Is there an extra cost for Amazon Prime TV?

The answer to this question is both yes and no. Amazon Prime TV is included as part of an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year. Therefore, if you are already an Amazon Prime member, you can enjoy the streaming service at no additional cost. However, if you are not an Amazon Prime member, you will need to subscribe to the service to access Amazon Prime TV.

FAQ:

1. Can I subscribe to Amazon Prime TV separately?

No, Amazon Prime TV is only available as part of an Amazon Prime subscription. However, Amazon does offer a standalone subscription for Amazon Prime Video in some countries.

2. Are there any additional fees for renting or purchasing movies on Amazon Prime TV?

While most of the content on Amazon Prime TV is included with the subscription, there are some movies and TV shows that require an additional fee to rent or purchase. These titles are clearly marked with their respective prices.

3. Can I share my Amazon Prime TV subscription with others?

Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to share your subscription with one other adult and up to four children in your household. This means that multiple family members can enjoy the benefits of Amazon Prime TV without any extra cost.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime TV is a streaming service that is included with an Amazon Prime subscription. While there is a cost associated with the subscription itself, there are no additional charges specifically for accessing Amazon Prime TV. So, if you’re already an Amazon Prime member, you can dive into the world of Amazon Prime TV without any extra expense.