Amazon Prime Does Not Offer NFL Sunday Ticket

In the world of streaming services, Amazon Prime has become a household name. With its vast selection of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content, it’s no wonder that many sports fans wonder if they can catch their favorite NFL games on this popular platform. However, despite its extensive offerings, Amazon Prime does not offer NFL Sunday Ticket.

NFL Sunday Ticket is a premium sports package that allows viewers to watch out-of-market NFL games. It is a service provided DirecTV, which allows subscribers to access games that are not available on their local channels. This package has been a favorite among football enthusiasts who want to catch all the action, regardless of their location.

While Amazon Prime does offer some NFL games through its partnership with the NFL, it does not include access to NFL Sunday Ticket. The streaming giant has secured the rights to stream Thursday Night Football games, which are broadcasted on the NFL Network. However, this does not extend to the full Sunday lineup of games.

FAQ:

Q: What is NFL Sunday Ticket?

A: NFL Sunday Ticket is a premium sports package that allows viewers to watch out-of-market NFL games.

Q: Does Amazon Prime offer NFL Sunday Ticket?

A: No, Amazon Prime does not offer NFL Sunday Ticket. It only provides access to select NFL games through its partnership with the NFL.

Q: How can I access NFL Sunday Ticket?

A: NFL Sunday Ticket is available through DirecTV. You can subscribe to the service through their website or contact your cable or satellite provider for more information.

Q: Can I watch NFL games on Amazon Prime?

A: While Amazon Prime does offer some NFL games through its partnership with the NFL, it does not include access to the full Sunday lineup of games. It primarily focuses on streaming Thursday Night Football games.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime offers a wide range of entertainment options, including some NFL games, it does not provide access to NFL Sunday Ticket. If you’re looking to catch all the out-of-market NFL action, you’ll need to explore other options such as subscribing to DirecTV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package.