Does Amazon Prime include Prime Video?

In the world of online streaming services, Amazon Prime has become a household name. With its vast array of benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to exclusive deals, and unlimited photo storage, it’s no wonder that millions of people have subscribed to this service. However, one question that often arises is whether Amazon Prime includes Prime Video. Let’s delve into this topic and find out.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered the e-commerce giant, Amazon. It provides a wide range of benefits to its members, making it an attractive option for frequent online shoppers. Some of the key features of Amazon Prime include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to exclusive deals and discounts, unlimited photo storage, and access to Prime Video.

What is Prime Video?

Prime Video is a streaming service offered Amazon. It allows subscribers to access a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. With Prime Video, users can stream their favorite shows and movies on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

Does Amazon Prime include Prime Video?

Yes, Amazon Prime includes Prime Video as one of its many benefits. When you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you automatically gain access to Prime Video at no additional cost. This means you can enjoy unlimited streaming of thousands of movies and TV shows, including popular titles and Amazon Originals.

FAQ:

1. Can I access Prime Video without an Amazon Prime subscription?

No, Prime Video is exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. However, Amazon does offer a standalone subscription for Prime Video called Amazon Prime Video, which allows non-Prime members to access the streaming service.

2. Can I download content from Prime Video?

Yes, Prime Video allows users to download select movies and TV shows for offline viewing. This feature is particularly useful for those who want to watch content on the go without an internet connection.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime does indeed include Prime Video as one of its many perks. Subscribing to Amazon Prime not only grants you access to free two-day shipping and exclusive deals but also unlocks a vast library of movies and TV shows through Prime Video. So, if you’re a fan of streaming entertainment, Amazon Prime is definitely worth considering.